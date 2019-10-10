State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for Specialist Cadre Officers today, October 10, 2019. Candidates who have applied for SBI SO 2019, can download the admit card for the 2019 exam online from https://ibpsonline.ibps.in. SBI SO Call Letter 2019 will be available for download till 20 October 2019.

The SBI SO examination is scheduled for October 20, 2019 for a total of 477 SO positions. The SBI SO Admit Card 2019 have now been released on sbi.co.in/careers The test will be conducted for various vacancies including Developer, System / Server Administrator, Cloud Administrator, Network Engineer, Tester, WAS Administrator and others.

Steps to download the SBI SO admit card 2019: