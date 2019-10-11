National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 1400+ contractual vacancies like block account manager, nutritionist, dental surgeon, psychiatrist, psychologist and more for state, divisional, district and block level. Interested candidates can apply online at upnrhm.gov.in or http://www.sams.co.in. The online submission of application is open till 30th October, 2019.

The procedure of submission of the application form should be completed online only, applications sent by any other mode shall be rejected. The minimum qualifying marks are 33% for unreserved candidates, 30% for OBC candidates and 24% for SC, ST candidates. Candidates have to score above cut-off marks (33% for Un-Reserved categories, 30% for OBC and 24% for SC/ST) in Personal Interview wherever applicable for preparation of merit list for final shortlisted candidates.

Candidates of Uttar Pradesh state who are claiming reservation in their respective category (OBC, SC, ST, PWD, and EWS) must submit the Caste certificate along with permanent residential proof in the prescribed format issued by competent authority. Candidate having domicile of other states will be treated under unreserved category.

How to apply for UP NHM recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website: https://sams.co.in Click on the link “NEW REGISTRATION” to fill-up the Registration Form. If you are already a registered user, click on the “ALREADY REGISTERED”, enter your login ID and password to proceed. After submission of registration form, the applicant shall receive an SMS containing User ID and Password. (Kindly save/ note the User ID and Password as this will be required for future login or for applying to the current available live jobs) The following documents will be required while filling the online submission of application form: i. Profile image ii. Signature image iii. Certificate of Educational Qualification and Experience, which makes him/her eligible for applying for the post iv. Registration Certificate (As per the requirement of the position which is mentioned in the detailed advertisement available on www.upnhm.gov.in and www.sams.co.in) Note- The required/ mandatory documents should be uploaded in a single file in .jpeg, .jpg or .png format with size not exceeding 500 KB After successful registration, the applicant can login to apply for the position. Under “JOB DASHBOARD”, applicants can view position name, no. of vacancy, vacancy reservation info. (Applicants are requested to read and understand the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, etc. for the post they are applying for) Click on “Apply Now” to apply for the position you are eligible and wish to apply Complete the personal section, qualification section and experience section will all the necessary details Upload the image and documents required and submit After filling all the details, there is a provision for reviewing the details which applicants have filled in the Application Form by clicking on the “Preview Application” before final submission. The preview page will display all the details that applicants have mentioned in his/ her application form Click on submit after checking the application form thoroughly The applicant will receive an SMS on his/ her RMN (Registered Mobile No.) containing the application reference no, which can be used for future reference Candidates are advised to take a print of this page by clicking on the “Print” option for future reference

The appointment will be purely on contractual basis for a period of one-year, renewable subject to Government of India approval and satisfactory performance. Any claim for absorption in the regular position shall not be entertained in future. The number of vacant positions may vary at any stage during the recruitment process. Vacancies shall be subject to the State reservation policy of Uttar Pradesh.

If at any stage of recruitment, it is found that the candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria and/or that he/she has furnished incorrect/false information/certificate/documents or has suppressed any material fact(s), his/her candidature will stand cancelled. The decision of the Society in any matter relating to the recruitment at any stage of the recruitment process will be final and binding upon the candidates.

It is important to note that 06.10.2019 shall be taken as a reference date for computing age, qualification, experience, etc. Request for change or correction of any information shall not be entertained once online form is submitted. However, after the announcement of the screening outcome, if there is any query regarding the screening outcome and their status, candidates shall be given 2-4 days (depending upon NHM approval) to raise their query. The screening committee shall reply to the candidates’ query within 5 working days of receipt of the e-mail. Based on the conclusion of the screening committee, the screening status of the candidate may change.