Delhi Police has released a notification inviting applications from male and female candidates for the post of temporary Head Constable (Ministerial) Group-C at Level 4. The pay falls in the bracket Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100 plus usual and admissible allowances to Central Government employees from time to time.

They will be governed under Delhi Police Act and Central Civil Services Rules applicable to other members of the force and other acts and rules applicable from time to time. On appointment, they shall be entitled for pension benefits as per the ‘New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme’ applicable for new entrants to Central Government services with effect from 1 January, 2004.

The vacancies in pay matrix level 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) are as follows:

Name of Post Gen/UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Head Constable Male 140 37 86 56 53 372 Head Constable Female 69 18 42 27 26 182

Eligibility and Qualifications:

Candidates fulfilling the following conditions can apply:

Age as on 1 July, 2019 : 18 to 25 years for UR/EWS candidates, relaxable for the following category of candidates up to the age of OBC: 28 years SC/ST - 30 years Persons with disabilities : 35 years for UR/EWS (38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST) Widow/Divorced women/Judicially separated women who are not remarried : 35 years for UR/EWS (38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST) Sportsmen/Sportswomen : 30 years for UR/OBC/EWS (35 years for SC/ST) who have represented the state at national level and country at international level Departmental candidate of Delhi Police : 40 years for UR/EWS (43 years for OBC and 45 years for SC/ST) who have rendered 3 years regular and continuous service in Delhi PoliceFor Ex-Servicemen as per rules

: 18 to 25 years for UR/EWS candidates, relaxable for the following category of candidates up to the age of 28 years - 30 years : 35 years for UR/EWS (38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST) : 35 years for UR/EWS (38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST) : 30 years for UR/OBC/EWS (35 years for SC/ST) who have represented the state at national level and country at international level : 40 years for UR/EWS (43 years for OBC and 45 years for SC/ST) who have rendered 3 years regular and continuous service in Delhi PoliceFor Ex-Servicemen as per rules Educational qualification : (10+2) Senior Secondary pass from a recognised board

: (10+2) Senior Secondary pass from a recognised board Professional requirement: Speed in English typing 30 wpm or Hindi typing 25 wpm

Application forms will be available on the official website delhipolice.nic.in. Only online applications will be accepted.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 100/- as application fees. All women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee after uploading the caste certificate/discharge book or NOC and PwD certificate.

The selection process consists of Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance & Measurement Test, Typing Test on Computer and Computer (Formatting) Test. Computer-Based Examination will be objective type and will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The time duration will be 90 minutes. The subjects to be included in the examination will be quantitative aptitude, general intelligence, English language, and computer fundamentals.