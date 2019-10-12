Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MDS 2020 academic session has begun. National Board of Education (NBE) has announced the details for the exam on its official website nbe.edu.in. The registration process closes on 31st October, 2019. The exam will be held on 20th December, 2019 and the results are expected to be declared by 20th January, 2020.

Admit cards to provisionally eligible candidates will be issued on 13th December, 2019. Candidates will be able to download them from the website using their login ID and password. Submission of application form for appearing in NEET-MDS 2020 is to be undertaken online at the website www.nbe.edu.in. Application forms cannot be submitted offline/ by post.

How to apply for NEET MDS 2020 exam:

Visit the NBE official website: http://nbe.edu.in/ Click on NEET MDS. (Download the information bulletin by clicking on the NEET MDS 2020 button) You will be redirected to a page that has General Links to assist candidates while filling the form If you are a new user, you can register at the website or use your applicant login to proceed filling the form With the login credentials, candidates will be required to login the official website and fill all the crucial details that have to be filled Select an exam centre according to convenience Images of the candidate’s passport size photo, signature and left thumb impression has to be uploaded as specified Pay the application fee. For general candidates the fee amount is Rs 3,750/- and reserved category candidates must pay Rs 2,750/-. Candidates with physical disability have been exempted from paying the fee Submit the form after checking if all the details entered are correct Take a print out of the confirmation page that is displayed on the screen for future references

In case a candidate has filled incorrect information in the application form, a correction window facility will be open to rectify the mistakes. The correction window will be made available within 15 days of closing of the application form. Only certain details fall under the correction window facility, hence it is advisable that the candidates exercise due caution while filling the form.

Eligibility and qualifications:

Candidates applying for NEET MDS 2020 exam are advised to check the eligibility criteria in advance and ensure that they meet it. In case, an applicant doesn’t meet the eligibility criteria defined by the NBE, their candidature will be cancelled.

Academic Qualification : Applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery (BDS)

Membership : Applicant must be registered with the State Dental Council and have temporary / permanent membership

: Applicant must be registered with the State Dental Council and have temporary / permanent membership Internship: Applicant must have completed the rotary internship of one year in an approved dental college on or before 31st March 2020

Candidates can use the NBE helpline to address concerns and queriesfor NEET MDS 2020 Exam. The helpline number is 1800-267-4003 (Toll Free) and the email address is neetpg@nbe.edu.in