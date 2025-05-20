The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, which was conducted on April 29, 2025, in two shifts across the country, today, May 20. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now view and challenge the provisional answer key, recorded responses, and question papers through the official NCET portal at exams.nta.ac.in or the NTA's website nta.ac.in .

The objection window is open till May 22, 2025 upto 11.00 pm, and candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to pay the fee is also May 22, 2025, till 11.50 pm.

Steps to download NCET 2025 answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the ‘Challenge Answer Key’ link in the Latest News section Enter your application number and log in View and download the answer key Select the question(s) you wish to challenge Pay the fee, and submit the objection

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to the answer key/objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.