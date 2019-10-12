Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board (BSSB) has declared the BSSB Madhyama Results 2019 online. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official BSSB website: bssbpat.com.

According to BSSB, a total of 21,620 students had appeared for the Bihar Madhyama Exam 2019. 17,232 students have cleared the examination in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Class. The overall pass percentage for Bihar Madhyama Result 2019 stands at 93.55%. The overall pass percentage for boys was 94.10% and for girls was 93.07%.

Steps to check the Bihar Madhyama Sanskrit Result 2019:

Visit official BSSB website: bssbpat.com Click on link for ‘Madhyama Result 2019’ On the new page, click on the link for Individual Result Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number to check BSSB Result 2019 The Bihar Madhyama Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference

For any errors in the marksheet, students can contact the board with a written application. The board will look into their request and modify the result accordingly.

Here is the direct link to check the BSSB Madhyama Result 2019.