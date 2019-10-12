Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that the HPBOSE DElEd Counselling 2019 process will being on 15th October, 2019 till 22nd October, 2019. The offline counselling process for selected candidates will be held from 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website hpbose.org.

According to the notification, candidates should carry the duly filled Bio-Data form available on the official website hpbose.org. Candidates must also carry their academic documents, category certificates and allied documents along with them for the counselling process.

Here is the direct link to the Bio-Data form on the official website.

The board has requested candidates to adhere to the counselling date and time provided in the merit list and report to the board office only during the assigned time for counselling process.

Here is the direct link to the notification.