State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for recruitment of apprentices. The SBI apprentice admit card can be downloaded from the official website: sbi.co.in/careers. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23rd October, 2019. A total of 700 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

Candidates can also download the admit card from other official websites: nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship, apprenticeshipindia.org, bfsissc.com. Apprentices are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs 8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

The questions will be bilingual, i.e., English and Hindi, except for General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to download the SBI apprentice admit card 2019:

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in Click on ‘Careers’ Under ‘Latest News’ click on ‘Admit Card’ under ‘Apprenticeship’ Login using your credentials The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the SBI 2019 Apprentice admit card.