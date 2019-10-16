Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has declared the Main exam result for the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) 2018-19 recruitment today, October 16th, 2019. All the candidates can check the result at the official website, licindia.in.

The main examination was conducted on 11th August, 2019 and 22nd September, 2019 for candidates who were unable to appear for the examination on the first day.

Candidates can access the Main examination result in this direct link.

LIC had issued the notification for the recruitment on May 20th and the application process went on until June 9th, 2019. The LIC seeks to fill 8,581 ADO vacancies through this recruitment process.

The LIC ADO recruitment online examination was conducted from July 6th to July 13th, 2019, and the result for the same was declared on July 30th, 2019. The candidates who cleared the prelim exam were eligible to appear for the Main exam.