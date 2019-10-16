Bihar Legislative Council has issued the admit card for the recruitment exam schedule to be conducted in the month of October. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 21st and the admit card will be available until that day. The exam is being conducted for fill up various vacancies which include Assistant, Driver, Lower Division Clerk, and Security Guard positions.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The notification and the application process for these positions were conducted in the months of September and now the admit card for the preliminary exam has been released.

How to download Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment exam admit card: