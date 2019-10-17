State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card or call letter for the 2019 Apprentice recruitment examination on October 16th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the call letter from the official Career page of SBI, sbi.co.in/careers

The notification for the recruitment was released on September 17th, 2019 and the online exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 23rd, 2019.

The online objective test will be of 1-hour duration for 100 marks with questions testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability/Computer Aptitude.

Candidates can download the call letter for the SBI Apprentice exam from this direct link.

Candidates are advised to go through the call letter carefully to the time and venue of the exam apart from other general instructions that the candidates need to follow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 700 positions distributed in the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. The test will be conducted in various cities and towns in these states.