Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2019 Indian Forest Services (IFS) 2019 Main examination schedule on October 17th, 2019. All the candidates who have qualified to appear for the main exam can check the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in. to access the schedule.

UPSC Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1st to December 8th, 2019 in two sessions each day. All the subjects will have two papers in which the first paper will be from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second paper from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC IFS 2019 Main exam schedule.

UPSC had released the notification for the 2019 IFS along with the Civil Services notification on February 19th, 2019. The IFS 2019 recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 90 vacancies.

The candidates first need to undergo a preliminary exam which was conducted on June 2nd and candidates who clear that exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

For IFS, candidate must be a graduate in any one of the following: Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering