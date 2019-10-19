Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the marks for all the candidates for the written exam conducted for the recruitment for Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I on October 18th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in, for future reference.

The notification for the marks states that the “The results are also subject to fulfillment of other eligibility conditions. List of candidates to be Called for Certificate Verification will be released in due course.”

Candidates can check the marks for all the subjects by clicking on the direct link for all the subjects displayed below:

The notification also stated that a total number of 147,594 candidates participated in the examination which was conducted from September 27th to September 29th, 2019. The tentative answer keys for the same was released on October 3rd, 2019.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

How to download TNTRB PG Assistant/PE Director marks: