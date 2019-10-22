State Bank of India (SBI) will be declaring the 2019 Clerk or Junior Associate Main examination result soon, according to a notice released today, October 22nd. The result, once declared, will be available at the SBI’s official career website, sbi.co.in/career

The short notice stated, ‘The date for declaration of final result for Recruitment of Junior Associates in SBI was extended, as Main Examination had to be deferred in some centers, due to rampant floods in many parts of the country, and subsequently exam at those centers was held on 20th Sept. 2019. The results are expected to be declared shortly.”

SBI had released the 2019 Clerk recruitment notification on April 12th, 2019 for 8,653 vacancies of which 3,674 positions are for General Category and 853 for EWS, 1361 for SC, 799 for ST, and 1966 for OBC. The total positions include 60 vacancies for the State of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Special Recruitment drive.

The preliminary examination was conducted in the last week of June and the result for the same was declared on July 24th, 2019. The Main exam was scheduled for August 5th but due to the flood situation at various regions, the exam was postponed at many places and was conducted in the month of September.