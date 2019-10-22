Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Paper-II examination conducted for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018 on October 22nd, 2019. All the candidates can download the answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can access the answer keys and raise objection against any answers deadline for which is October 25th, 2019 (10.00 am). There will be a fees of Rs.100/-per challenge. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Candidates can access the SSC SI/ASI answer keys in this direct link.

The answer key notification can be accessed in this link.

SSC had conducted the Phase II examination for the SI/ASI recruitment for Delhi Police, CISF, and CAPF on September 27th, 2019 and now the answer keys are available. The candidates who had cleared the Phase I and the PET round were eligible to appear for the exam.

A total number of 20,920 candidates had qualified to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of which 4461 candidates have qualified for the Paper II round. Another 289 candidates have qualified for Paper II who were exempted to appear for the PET/PST.

The result of Paper-I of SIs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on May 25th wherein a total of 20920 candidates were declared qualified for the PET/PST round of the recruitment.