Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service (TJMSS) has issued the hall ticket for the exams for the various recruitment positions at Telangana High Court today, October 23rd. The candidates who have applied to appear for the exams can download the hall ticket from the official website, hc.ts.nic.in.

TJMSS is scheduled to conduct the examination from November 4th to November 7th. Candidates are advised to go through the hall ticket carefully for the exact date, time, and venue of the examination.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from this direct link.

The notification for the hall ticket states, “It has come to the notice of the High Court that certain candidateshave applied by using more than one OTPR ID. Their eligibility andwhether they have made any suppression with reference to theireligibility would be considered at the time of finalization of selection.” The notification can be accessed in this link.

The online exam will consist of 50 question with 25 questions consisting General Knowledge and 25 questions of General English and the exam will be for an hour’s duration. The candidates who clear the exam will then have to appear for a skill test and then for a viva voce for 30 and 20 marks, respectively.

TS High Court recruitment is being done for 54 vacancies, notification for which was issued on August 5th and the application process went on until September 4th, 2019.