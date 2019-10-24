Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released a recruitment notification on October 23rd for the position of 98 Constable Driver for the Bihar Home Guard. The application process has already begun on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in, and the last day to apply for the same is November 20th, 2019.

The candidates need to have cleared intermediate or 12th exam to be eligible to apply for the Constable Driver position. The candidates should also hold a valid HMV or LMV driving licence that was issued at least a year prior to the release of the notification. The candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 25 for unreserved categories with relaxation for candidates from unreserved categories.

The candidates must first appear for a computer based examination for 100 marks and for 2-hour duration. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for a physical standard and physical efficiency test after which a driving test will be conducted for all the successful candidates.

How to apply for the CSBC Constable Drive position:

Click on this link to access the application page. Click on the registration button and go through the registration process first. Once the login credentials are generated, fulfill the remaining application process and make the application fees. Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can access the notification for the recruitment drive at the official website under ‘Bihar Home Guards’ tab or one can click on this direct link to access the notification which has more information on vacancy details, reservation policy, eligibility, qualification, selection policy among others.