Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the 2019 Phase VII Selection Posts exam today, October 30th, 2019. All the candidates can check the answer keys at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

As the norm, candidates can submit objection or representations against the answers on the answer keys. The submission against the 2019 Phase VII answer keys must be done by 5.00 pm November 1st, 2019. The notification and link to check the answer keys can be accessed here.

Candidates can check the Phase VII answer keys in this direct link. Once logged in, answer keys and link to submit representative can be accessed.

SSC had conducted the CGL 2018 Tier II examination from October 14th to October 16th. The candidates who were deemed successful in the Tier I exam were eligible to participate in the Tier II exam.

SSC had released the 2019 Phase VII exam notification on August 6th, 2019. The vacancies are basically categorized into three groups; first for which matriculation qualification is required; the second where the candidate must have completed the 12th or equivalent exam, and third where candidates must have attained graduation from any stream.

The vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted is spread across 236 departments in various regions. Each position requires different qualification and eligibility and in some cases work experience, too. The candidates are advised to go through the notification to discern the suitable position for which they can apply.