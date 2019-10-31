Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has declared the Haryana Open School (HOS) 10th and 12th class results on October 30th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, bseh,org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com.

The students of both Senior Secondary and Secondary classes had appeared for the examination for Compartment and Reappear examination in the month of September.

Here are the direct links to check the results:

12th (Senior Secondary)

10th (Secondary)

How to check BSEH HOS September exam result: