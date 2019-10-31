Kerala education board has released the 2020 examination timetable for various examination today, according to Times of India. The examination timetables were released for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or 10th exam, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination or 12th.

SSLC examination will be conducted from March 10th to March 26th, 2020 whereas the class XII examination will also be conducted from March 10th to March 26th. The VHSE exam will also start from March 10th but will go on until March 27th, 2020.

In 2019 also the examination for class 10th was conducted in the month of March and the result was declared on May 6th which registered a pass percentage of 98.11%

For the Class XIIth examination, in 2019 the exam was conducted once again in March and the result was declared on May 8th, 2019. The overall pass percentage for this class was 84.33%.