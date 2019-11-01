Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)‘s ITR Laboratory has started the application process for recruiting 116 Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice positions from today. November 1st. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the positions can do so at the official website, rac.gov.in.

The apprentice training will be provided for 12 months to all the selected candidates. The candidates must have attained their degree or diploma in the past three years and must not have had any work experience else where. The candidates who have a postgraduate degree are not eligible to apply. Candidates must have also registered their names at mhrdnats.gov.in.

The candidates must fill out the application form at the official website on or before November 20th, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview after which the final selection will be done.

Candidates can click on this direct link and click on the ‘Registration’ button to start the application process. Once the registration is done, one can log-in and fulfil the remaining application process.

Before proceeding with the application, candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more information on eligibility, qualification, breakdown of vacancies, selection process, application process other. The notification can be accessed in this link.