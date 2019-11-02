Railway Recruitment Board has started the process of declaring the results for the 2nd stage CBT exam for the recruitment of 2019 Junior Engineer recruitment. The results are being declared at RRB’s regional websites and results for some regions are available and the remaining regions are expected to declare it soon.

The notice regarding the result states that the shortlisted candidates will be appearing for the document verification round, details of which will be released soon at the official websites and candidates are suggested to visit them regularly.

The link to check the result available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The RRB has also released the final answer keys for the 2nd stage CBT along with the list of shortlisted candidates. The result for the 1st stage CBT was released on August 13th and candidates who had cleared that exam were eligible to appear for the 2nd stage.

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. The first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019 and now the result is expected to be released soon. Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination.