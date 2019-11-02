The National Council for Vocation Training (NCVT) has released the MIS ITI 2019 result on its official website on November 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in.

The result has been declared according to the several reports but the website to check the result has been down since quite many hours. Candidates are advised to stay patient and check after some time if they cannot access it immediately.

Here is the direct link to access the NCVT MIS ITI result.

Once the page opens, candidates can enter their credentials to check the result and take a print out if needed.

Times of India reports that NCVT generally releases results for all the states simultaneously but since the website is not opening it cannot be confirmed if results from all the states are available. The report states that the result for Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal are available as confirmed by several third-party reports.