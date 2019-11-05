Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) released the final timetable for the 2020 2nd PUC examination on November 4th, 2019. The examination will be conducted in the month of March 2020 and can be accessed at the official website, puc.kar.nic.in.

The exam will begin from March 4th with first day candidates giving exams on either History, Physics, Basics, or Mathematics. The exam will end on March 23rd with the English language subject. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the Karnataka 2020 2nd PUC timetable.

A temporary timetable was released a month ago and objections were invited against the timetable. The final timetable has been released based on the objections released.

PUC 2nd 2020 timetable

Date Subject
March 4th, 2020 History
Physics
Basics
Maths
March 5th, 2020 Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Marathi
Arabic
French
March 6th, 2020 Karnatak Music
Hindustani Music
March 7th, 2020 Business Studies
Sociology
Chemistry
March 9th, 2020 Information Technology
Retail Automobile
Healthcare
Beauty and Wellness
March 10th, 2020 Urdu
March 11th, 2020 Optional Kannada
Accountancy
Mathematics
March 12th, 2020 Geography
March 13th, 2020 Education
March 14th, 2020 Psychology
Electronics
Computer Science
March 16th, 2020 Logic
Geology
Home Science
March 17th, 2020 Economics
Biology
March 18th, 2020 Hindi
March 19th, 2020 Kannada
March 20th, 2020 Sanskrit
March 21st, 2020 Political Science
Statistics
March 23rd, 2020 English