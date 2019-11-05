Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) released the final timetable for the 2020 2nd PUC examination on November 4th, 2019. The examination will be conducted in the month of March 2020 and can be accessed at the official website, puc.kar.nic.in.

The exam will begin from March 4th with first day candidates giving exams on either History, Physics, Basics, or Mathematics. The exam will end on March 23rd with the English language subject. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the Karnataka 2020 2nd PUC timetable.

A temporary timetable was released a month ago and objections were invited against the timetable. The final timetable has been released based on the objections released.