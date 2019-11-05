Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to start releasing the admit card for the HPTET November 2019 examination from today, November 5th. Once the admit card is released, the candidates can download the admit card from HPBOSE’s official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE is expected to release the admit card in a phased manner. The admit card for the first few exams are expected to be released today and latter exams will be released in the near future. HPBOSE will conduct the HPTET 2019 examination from November 9th to November 17th, 2019.

The detailed examination schedule is as follows:

Name of Examination Date of Exam Timing JBT TET November 9th 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Shastri TET November 9th 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET November 10th 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Language Teacher TET November 10th 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Arts) TET November 12th 10.00 am to 12,30 pm TGT (Medical) TET November 12th 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm Punjabi TET November 17th 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Urdu TET November 17th 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

The HPTET November 2019 notification was released on September 19th and the application process went on until October 9th, 2019. The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in November.