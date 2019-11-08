Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who had participated in the Tier II examination for the 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam on November 7th. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can download their marks at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC had released the Tier II result for the CGL exam on October 25th. A total of 57,921 candidates managed to clear the Tier II stage and qualify the Tier III round of the recruitment. For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 5009 candidates qualified; for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), 2672 candidates; and for all other positions, 50240 candidates qualified.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC CGL Tier II marks.

The release of the marks notification states that the candidates can check the information from November 7th to December 6th after which the link will be deactivated. The notification can be accessed in this link.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.