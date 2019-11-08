Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to issue the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) admit card from today. Candidates can download the admit card for the HTET 2019 from the official website, htetonline.com.

The information of the release of the admit card is based on the official notification which states that the admit card will be released from November 8th. The Haryana TET 2019 exam will be held on November 16th and November 17th.

HTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to BSEH. The exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on November 16th and November 17th. The HTET certification is valid for 5 years from the date of declaration of the result.

HTET is conducted in three categories. The first category is for candidates who wish to teach from Class I to V. The second category or Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) are for classes VI to VIII. The third category is for Post Graduate Teachers or PGT. The eligibility and qualification for each category is available on the official notification, which can be accessed in this link.

The application process for the HTET 2019 examination began on October 7th and went on until October 18th. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully to get acquainted with the exam date, time, and venue.