Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) admit card from today. Candidates can download the admit card for the HTET 2019 from the official website, htetonline.com and bseh.org.in.

The HTET official website to download the admit card is not loading properly, especially the link for Category 3. Candidates are suggested to be patient and try later. The Haryana TET 2019 exam will be held on November 16th and November 17th.

The notification of the release of the admit card is available at the official BSEH website where the link to download the admit card redirects to HTET official website.

Here are the direct links to download the HTET 2019 admit card for:

HTET is conducted in three categories. The first category is for candidates who wish to teach from Class I to V. The second category or Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) are for classes VI to VIII. The third category is for Post Graduate Teachers or PGT. The eligibility and qualification for each category is available on the official notification, which can be accessed in this link.

How to download HTET 2019 admit card:

Visit the HTET official website. Three links for admit card for various categories have been activated. Click on the relevant link. Enter the log-in information and enter. The admit card can be accessed and needs to be printed out.

The application process for the HTET 2019 examination began on October 7th and went on until October 18th. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully to get acquainted with the exam date, time, and venue.