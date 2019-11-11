Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a new list of candidates who have made it for the Paper II for the 2019 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment. An additional 9,551 candidates have been declared as successful for the Paper I. The new list can be accessed at the official website, ssc.ni.in.

SSC had declared the Paper I result for the MTS on November 5th in which 111,162 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Paper II examination. Out of these successful candidates, 84,778 candidates have cleared under the 18-25 years category and 26,384 are under 18 to 27 years category.

However, in a notification released today, SSC states that it found discrepancies for the reasons mentioned in the notification. The notification also has details of the revised cut-off marks and can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can accessed the revised result in this direct link.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.

The Tier I CBT exam for MTS recruitment was conducted from August 2nd and went on until September 6th. The candidates who clear the Paper I will be eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive paper. The Paper II for the MTS is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019.

