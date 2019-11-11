Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has issued the hall ticket for the written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor today, November 11th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019 in two sessions. The first paper will be in the morning session and the second paper in the afternoon session, details of which can be accessed on the hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket from the SLPRB website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies divided into four zones. The distribution of vacancies are as follows:

Zone Number of Vacancies Zone - | (Visakhahatnam Range) 9 Zone - II (Eluru Range) 10 Zone - III (Guntur Range) 14 Zone - IV (Kurnool Range) 17

The written exam will consist of two papers. Each paper will be of 200 marks with paper I being objective in nature and paper II descriptive. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round.

How to download APSLPRB hall ticket: