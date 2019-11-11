AP SLPRB hall ticket for Asst Public Prosecutor issued at slprb.ap.gov.in
The candidates should go through the admit card carefully to get information on the date and time of the exam.
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has issued the hall ticket for the written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor today, November 11th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019 in two sessions. The first paper will be in the morning session and the second paper in the afternoon session, details of which can be accessed on the hall ticket.
Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket from the SLPRB website.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies divided into four zones. The distribution of vacancies are as follows:
|Zone
|Number of Vacancies
|Zone - | (Visakhahatnam Range)
|9
|Zone - II (Eluru Range)
|10
|Zone - III (Guntur Range)
|14
|Zone - IV (Kurnool Range)
|17
The written exam will consist of two papers. Each paper will be of 200 marks with paper I being objective in nature and paper II descriptive. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round.
How to download APSLPRB hall ticket:
- Visit the AP SLPRB website.
- Click on the link to download the hall ticket.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.