Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the hall ticket for the written exam that is being conducted for the recruitment of Karnataka Civil Police Constable. All the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, ksp.gov.in.

The written exam for the recruitment is being conducted on November 17th for which the hall ticket has been released. The candidates are supposed to refer to the schedule mentioned on the hall ticket for details.

Here is the direct link to download the KSP hall ticket.

According to Times of India, the KSP is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2013 vacancies. The application process for the recruitment of Karnataka Civil Police and CAR/DAR positions began on September 23rd, 2019 which went on until October 17th, 2019.