West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the schedule for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test for the 2018 recruitment of Fire Operator on November 11th. The entire schedule can be accessed at the official website, pscwbapplication.in.

The Commission will conduct the PMT and Endurance Test for the recruitment of Fire Operator from November 19th to December 4th. The admit card for the PMT test will be released on November 13th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to access the Fire Operator PMT schedule

The Commission is conducting the Fire Operator recruitment for the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Govt. of W.B. to fill 1,450 vacancies. The written exam result was released in the month of September and candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next round of PMT.

The admit card will be released tomorrow and can be downloaded from WBPSC’s official website by clicking on the admit card link and entering the log-in details to access and print them out.