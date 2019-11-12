Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the 2019 Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) recruitment Main examination on November 12th. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS is scheduled to conduct the Main examination on November 30th. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully for the exact date, time and venue of the exam centre.

IBPS is conducting the PO recruitment exam for 17 participating banks for 4336 vacancies. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of October and the result for the same was released on November 1st.

Candidates can download the 2018 IBPS PO Prelim exam admit card from this direct link.

This is the 9th edition of PO/MT recruitment by IBPS. The recruitment for CRP PO/MT - IX will be held initially in two phases, Online Preliminary, and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

How to download IBPS PO/MT 2019 call letter: