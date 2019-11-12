Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the call letter for all the candidates who are eligible to appear for the Document Verification and Medical Exam round for the 2019 Junior Engineer recruitment. The link to download the call letter can be accessed from all the RRB regional websites.

The Document Verification and Medical exam will be conducted from November 18th and will go on until the month of December. The process will be conducted at regional RRB offices and the schedule has been uploaded at the regional websites.

Here is the direct link to access the RRB JE call letter.

The DV and ME schedule can be accessed at the Regional RRB websites mentioned below:

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. The first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019 and now the result was declared in the month of August. The second stage result was declared in the first week of November and now the DV and ME round will be done for all the shortlisted candidates.