Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the post graduate 2020 admit card 2020. Candidates can check and download the admit card via the official JIPMER website: jipmer.edu.in. The admit card be downloaded till 8th December, 2019.

The JIPMER examination for MD/MS and DM/MCh will be conducted on 8th December, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates can use their login details to download the admit card from the official website jipmer.edu.in.

Here is the direct link to download the JIPMER 2020 PG admit card

The computer based exam will carry 250 questions which will be divided into 100 questions from Basic Clinical Sciences and 150 questions from Clinical Sciences. The merit list is expected to be declared on 18th December, 2019. The first counseling is expected to be conducted on 27th December, 2019. For more details candidates can visit the official site of JIPMER.