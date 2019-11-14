Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the answer keys for UTET 2019. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site at ubse.uk.gov.in. The examination was conducted on 6th November, 2019. The UTET 2019 examination result is expected to be declared by December 2019.

How to download the UTET 2019 answer key:

Visit the official UBSE site at ubse.uk.gov.in Click on UTET Answer Key 2019 I and UTET Answer Key 2019 II Candidates can check the answer key on the PDF file and download for future reference

The final selection for UTET 2019 will be carried out on basis of the candidate’s performance in the interview. For more details, candidates can check the official site of UBSE.