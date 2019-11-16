Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared that it will announce the results for the Civil Services (Mains) examinations on 20th December, 2019, according to a report by the Indian Express. Candidates can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination was held from 20th September to 29th September, 2019. Candidates who qualify the main exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview round carries 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.