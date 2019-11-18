Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a recruitment notification for administrative positions for 286 vacancies for various positions on November 15th. The application process is underway for the recruitment drive at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for various positions which includes Assistant Secretary, IT Analyst, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Jr. Accountant, and Junior Assistant positions. The details of the positions are as follows:

Name of the Position Number of Vancacy Assistant Secretary - Group A 40 Assistant Secretary (IT) - Group A 40 Analyst (IT) - Group A 35 Junior Hindi Translator - Group B 30 Senior Assistant - Group C 30 Stenographer - Group C 27 Accountant - Group C 30 Junior Assistant - Group C 27 Junior Accountant - Group C 27 Total 286

Here is the direct link to access the CBSE 2019 recruitment notification.

The qualification, eligibility, and experience required to apply for the above-mentioned positions vary according to the position. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 16th, 2019.

Candidates will have to go through a Computer-Based Test as part of the selection process. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview round or a skill test depending on the position. The syllabus and exam pattern for the CBT exam vary for each position and details of which can be accessed on the notification.

How to apply for CBSE 2019 recruitment: