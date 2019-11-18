Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notice for Certificate Verification for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Services recruitment today, November 18th, 2019. Candidates who had cleared the Main exam can download the CV notice from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC had released the written exam result for the 2019 Engineering Services examination on November 13th, 2019. Candidates need to upload the scanned copies of the supporting document from November 20th to November 29th, details of which are available on the result notification.

Here is the direct link to download the CV Notice from the official website,

TNPSC had conducted the Main exam for the 2019 Engineering Services exam from August 10th to August 25th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 461 vacancies for various positions for several state government departments which include Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer Agriculture, Assistant Engineer Civil, Assistant Engineer Fisheries, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety, and Junior Architect.

How to access TNPSC 2019 Engineering Services CV Notice:

Visit the TNPSC official website. Under the ‘Result’ section click on the link for ‘Result’. Look for the relevant advertisement and click on ‘CV Notice’ link. Enter the Roll Number and submit to access the CV Notice.

TNPSC had released the notification for the above-mentioned recruitment drive on May 29th and the application process went on until June 28th, 2019. The notification can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Notification’ tab. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the notification.