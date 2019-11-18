Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Veterinary Surgeon for Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Services today, November 18th. Candidates who are interested in applying for the position can do so at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,141 vacancies which excludes 636 vacancies filled upby temporarily working Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 17th, 2019.

There is no maximum age limit for candidates from the SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories. Otherwise, candidates must not be above the age of 30 to be eligible to apply for the position.

The candidate must hold a degree in Bachelor in Veterinary Science and must be registered Veterinary Practitioner. The candidate must have passed Tamil as one of the languages in Higher Secondary Public Examination.

How to apply for TNPSC Asst Veterinary Surgeon recruitment:

For candidates who have not registered by click on the ‘One-time Registration’ button on the home page. Then, visit the TNSPC official application website. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button on the home page. Against the relevant advertisement, click on ‘Apply now’. Log-in with one’s user Id and process the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying for the positions to get acquainted with the application process. eligibility, qualification, reservation policy among others. The notification can be accessed under the notification tab of the website or in this direct link.