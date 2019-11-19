Several reports have suggested that CBSE will be releasing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 admit card today, November 19th; however, NDTV quoting an official stated that the admit card will not be coming out today. Once the admit card is released, it can be downloaded from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The board is set to conduct the CTET exam on December 8th, 2019. NDTV spoke to an official who said CTET admit card will be released soon, but not on November 20, as reported by a section of media. According to the official notification, the admit card will be released in the third week of November.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The test is conducted in 20 languages and in over 100 centres across the country.

CBSE generally conducts the CTET examination twice in a year, once in July and once in December for two papers. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for Class VI to Class VII.

How to download CTET 2019 admit card: