Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the scorecard for all the candidates who had appeared for Computer-Based Exam for recruitment in various categories on November 19th. Candidates can check their scores at the official website, fssai,gov.in.

The authority had conducted the test from July 24th to July 26th, 2019 for 13 categories and the list of shortlisted candidates was released on November 15th, 2019. The link to check the scores will be active until December 4th.

Here is the direct link to check the FSSAI CBT scores.

Successful candidates will now appear for a written test after which either a skill test or an interview round will be conducted depending on the position for which the candidate has applied for.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 vacancies of which 130 vacancies are for technical officers, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer, 34 for Assistant, and 25 for Personal Assistant. The notification was released and the application process was conducted in March and April 2019.

How to check FSSAI CBT scores: