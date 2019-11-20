Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service (TJMSS) has issued the answer keys for the exams for the various recruitment positions at Telangana High Court on November 19th. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the answer keys from the official website, hc.ts.nic.in.

Candidates can raise an objection against the answers which needs to be submitted in writing before November 29th in person or via speed post. Full details regarding the same can be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the answer keys for TJMSS.

A separate notification stated that out of a total 80 questions in the exam, for 9 questions options were not displayed and thus the exam will be evaluated based on 71 questions.

TJMSS had conducted the examination from November 4th to November 7th. TS High Court recruitment is being done for 54 vacancies, notification for which was issued on August 5th and the application process went on until September 4th, 2019.