Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a recruitment notification for engineers today, November 20th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for the position can access the notification at the official website, apsc.nic.in.

The application process will be conducted offline and the form for the application is available along with the notification. The last day to send the application form is December 21st, 2019.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 463 vacancies of which 156 are for Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department. A total number of 48 vacancies are reserved for women. The remaining vacancies, 307, are for Junior Engineers (Civil) under Public Works Departments of which 92 vacancies are reserved for women.

For AE position, the candidate must have a degree in Civil Engineering, whereas for JE the candidate must have a diploma in Civil Engineering. The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam and should have knowledge of English and at least one official languages of the state. The age range for eligibility is 18 to 37 years with relaxation for reserved category candidates.

The application process will be conducted offline where the candidate must take a print out of the form available in this link. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully in the official notification available in this direct link or at the official website. The selection process for the recruitment will be notified in the near future.