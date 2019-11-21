Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has declared the result for the for the recruitment for the Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade-I. The result can be accessed at the TNTRB official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The notice for the result says that the result is purely provisional and “subject to the outcome of various writ petitions pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.”

Here are the direct links for various subjects for the TNTRB PG Assistant and PE Director written exam result:

Political Science

Mathematics

English

Physical Education

Physics

Commerce

Botany

Micro Biology

Zoology

Chemistry

Geography

Home Science

The written exam result was declared on October 26th after which certificate verification was conducted for shortlisted candidates. Board conducted certificate verification for shortlisted candidates in the ratio 1:2 on 08.11.2019 and 09.11.2019.

A total number of 147,594 candidates participated in the examination which was conducted from September 27th to September 29th, 2019. The tentative answer keys for the same was released on October 3rd, 2019.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

How to download TNTRB PG Assistant/PE Director result: