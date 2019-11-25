Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the final result for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guards in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The final result for the recruitment is available at CSBC’s official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 311,425 candidates had appeared for the preliminary written examination which was conducted on June 16, 2019, of which 1804 had been selected for the PET exam. Now the final result after the PET exam has been released.

Here is the direct link to check the CSBC Forest Guard final result.

CSBC had released the notification for recruitment for 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on January 1st, 2019. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive was January 31st, 2019.

How to access CSBC Forest Guard 2019 result: