Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the admit card for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test round for the 2018 Reserve PAC (Constable) today, November 25th, 2019, informs Times of India. The admit card once released can be accessed at UPPRPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Board had declared the result of the written test on November 20th in which a total number of 123,921 candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DVPST) round. The DV/PST round is scheduled to begin from November 28th, according to reports.

How to access UP Police Constable recruitment admit card:

Visit the UPPRPB official website. Click on the link to download the DV/PST admit card. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the log-in details. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.

According to reports, around 19 lakh candidates had appeared for the written exam for a total vacancy of 49,568. The written exam was held from January 27th to January 28th, 2019.