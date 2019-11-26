Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the hall ticket for the written exam for the recruitment of Karnataka Armed Police Constable on November 25th. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the can download the hall ticket from the official website, ksp.gov.in.

The candidates are supposed to refer to hall ticket carefully for more details on the exam date, time, and venue. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1013 Armed Police Constable, according to Times of India.

Here is the direct link to download the KSP Armed Police exam hall ticket.

According to the report, the application process for the recruitment of Karnataka Armed Police and CAR/DAR positions for both men and women began on September 23rd, 2019 which went on until October 17th, 2019.