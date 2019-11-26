Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) round for the 2018 Reserve PAC (Constable) on November 25th, 2019. The admit card once released can be downloaded at UPPRPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The DV/PST round is scheduled to begin from November 28th and will go on until December 3rd. The full schedule can be accessed in the notification released along with the admit card available in this link along with other instructions.

Here is the direct link to download the UPPRPB DV/PST admit card.

The Board had declared the result of the written test on November 20th in which a total number of 123,921 candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DVPST) round.

According to reports, around 19 lakh candidates had appeared for the written exam for a total vacancy of 49,568. The written exam was held from January 27th to January 28th, 2019.

How to access UP Police Constable recruitment admit card: