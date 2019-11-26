Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks for all the candidates who were declared qualified in Tier-III for appearing in the Skill Test/ Document Verification of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017 today, November 26th. The marks can be accessed at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The final result for the SSC CGL 2017 Tier III examination was declared on November 15th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared will now appear for the skill test based on the position they have applied for. The marks for the Tier III exam will be available until December 25th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to check the SSC CGL 2017 marks.

The notification for the release of the marks for this exam can be accessed in this direct link.

A total of 9,284 vacancies have been notified for all category of posts which is A, B, C, and D. SSC CGL is an examination conducted to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India.

The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II paper had been leaked in social media in February 2018 and since then the exam has been under a lot of controversies. Supreme Court in May had allowed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 Tier-II examination result, which was released on May 10th.

